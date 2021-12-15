Edinburg Voters Choose New Mayor

A former Edinburg city manager will be the city’s new mayor. Voters chose Ramiro Garza over Mayor Richard Molina in Tuesday’s runoff election. Garza unseated Molina, taking 53 percent of the vote and denying Molina a second term.

Molina was seeking re-election even as he was awaiting trial on charges of illegal voting and election fraud stemming from his victory in 2017. He is accused of organizing an effort to persuade voters who lived outside of Edinburg to put a false, in-city address on their voter registration form.

In the two city commission runoff races, Daniel Diaz barely defeated Ismael Martinez for the Place 1 seat. Diaz won by 56 voters out of almost 8,900 cast. Jason De Leon won 52 percent of the vote to beat Ruben Palacios and take the Place 2 seat.