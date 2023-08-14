Edinburg Woman Admits Fault In Deadly Drunk Driving Wreck

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An Edinburg woman has admitted she was drunk when she killed a man in a high-speed rear-end collision a little more than a year ago. 29-year-old Angela Mia Villarreal entered a guilty plea to a charge of intoxication manslaughter Monday in the death of Agustin Molina Uribe.

It was late the night of May 5th last year when Villarreal smashed her Mazda 3 into the back of Uribe’s Chevrolet Trailblazer. The force of the collision forced the Trailblazer off the road, it slammed into a telephone pole, burst into flames, and Uribe was burned beyond recognition.

Prosecutors say Villarreal was going 111 miles an hour when she rear-ended Uribe on North 10th Street just south of Freddy Gonzalez Avenue.