An intoxication manslaughter charge has been filed against an Edinburg woman involved in a deadly crash in McAllen.

Police believe 28-year-old Angela Mia Villareal was driving under the influence when she slammed into the rear of another car on North 10th Street near Freddy Gonzalez Drive a little before noon Thursday.

The collision killed 62-year-old Augustin Molina Uribe of Edinburg. Police detained Villareal at the scene and took a blood sample.