Edinburg Woman Charged In Shooting Death Of Husband

An Edinburg woman remains behind bars, accused of killing her husband in a case that she reported as a suicide.

Edinburg police found 31-year-old Craig Chastain dead after being called to The Village apartments near Sugar and Alberta the night of September 5th. 35-year-old Lucinda Diaz told officers her husband had shot himself in the head.

Diaz was arrested Thursday after the autopsy concluded Chastain had been shot in the back of the head and that the wound could not have been self-inflicted. Diaz is charged with murder and being held on a $500,000 bond.