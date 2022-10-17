Edinburg Woman Charged With Murder In Gunplay That Killed Her Brother

An Edinburg woman has been arraigned on a charge of murder in the shooting death of her younger brother.

Authorities brought a murder charge against 21-year-old Carmen Del Crystal Arigullin after Edinburg police say she implicated herself in the death of her 18-year-old brother Andres.

Police tell the McAllen Monitor it appears the two were playing with a handgun at their northwest Edinburg apartment late Saturday night when Carmen pointed the gun at Andres and pulled the trigger. He was shot in the head at close range.

Carmen Arigullin was brought before a judge on the murder charge Monday afternoon and was ordered jailed on a $1 million bond.