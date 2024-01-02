Edinburg Woman Injured By Random Bullet Fired Early New Year’s Morning

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Edinburg police are trying to find who fired a celebratory gunshot that wounded a woman in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

The woman was standing under a carport in her north Edinburg neighborhood at about 12:45 a.m. when she was struck by a 9 mm bullet. Police didn’t say where she was struck but she was treated for the wound at a local hospital and released.

Police also say there was a second incident in which a bullet fired into the air came back down through the roof of a house in west Edinburg. No one was struck in that incident that occurred mid-morning on New Year’s Eve.