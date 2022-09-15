Edinburg Woman Killed In North McAllen Crash

A crash between a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer killed an Edinburg woman Thursday morning.

The wreck happened at around 7:15 where Ware Road meets Monte Cristo Road in north McAllen. The pickup driver, 31-year-old Norma Edith Celestino, was killed instantly in the collision, while a passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not hurt.

McAllen police are still piecing together the circumstances of the crash to determine if any charges are warranted.