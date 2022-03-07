Edinburg Woman Pleads Guilty In Deadly Smuggling Incident

An Edinburg woman has admitted to her role in an immigrant smuggling attempt that ended in the immigrant’s death.

The Mexican national had been smuggled into the U.S. in mid-July last year, but he became ill as he made his way north. He was abandoned by his smugglers and later found dead in some brush near a roadway.

24-year-old Viriam Lizeth Huerta-Garcia admitted in federal court she’d been paid $3,600 to smuggle the man across the Mexico-Texas border. She agreed to plead guilty only to a charge of conspiring to transport undocumented immigrants. The charge carries a punishment of a maximum 10 years in prison.