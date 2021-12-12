Edinburg Woman’s Death Leads To Murder Charge Against Boyfriend

An Edinburg man remains jailed on a charge of murder in the brutal beating death of his girlfriend last week. 52-year-old Adan Roberto Ruiz was arraigned on the murder charge Saturday, five days after 47-year-old Yvonne Salas was found badly beaten in a mobile home in Gate City Park in north Edinburg.

According to the arrest affidavit, it was Ruiz who called 911 late Tuesday afternoon to say he had gotten home and found his girlfriend unresponsive on the kitchen floor.

Edinburg police arrived to find Ruiz heavily intoxicated. He was detained for public intoxication, and after further questioning and a search of the mobile home, he was arrested for Salas’ murder. The autopsy states Salas died from blunt force trauma to the head and body.