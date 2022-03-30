NATIONAL

Edmunds: New Vehicle Sales Expected To Fall This Quarter

jsalinasBy 14 views
0

Sales of new vehicles are expected to fall in the first three months of this year. That’s according to Edmunds, which is looking for a more than 15-percent decline when compared to the first quarter of last year. They expect about three-point-three million vehicles to be sold in first quarter of this year.

A top Edmunds’ official pinned the blame on not enough cars being available in addition to rising gas prices. The automobile industry has been hampered by an ongoing semiconductor chip shortage.

Study Shows Avocados Reduce Risk Of Heart Attacks

Previous article

2 In Custody In Execution-Style Killings Of Brownsville Father And Son

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL