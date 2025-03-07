Education Secretary: President Trump Intends To Dismantle Education Department

Education Secretary Linda McMahon says President Trump intends to dismantle the Department of Education. She said on “Fox And Friends” that she’s spoken with Trump, who’s made it “crystal clear” since his campaign that he wants to sign an executive order to shut down the Department. He was originally expected to sign that order Thursday, but the move could come any time now.

McMahon said states would take charge of schools if the federal agency went away. A draft order obtained by multiple news outlets directs McMahon to do what she can legally to take down her department, but acknowledges that an act of Congress is necessary to totally abolish the agency.