Efforts Continue To Get New Owners For 93 ‘Severely Neglected’ Dogs

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Palm Valley Animal Society is continuing to work to find permanent homes for the more than 90 badly neglected dogs that were recovered from squalid conditions in a McAllen home this past weekend.

Society Director of Operations, Faith Wright, says all of the dogs are being temporarily cared for by foster families. But she says all need to be adopted into permanent homes or the dogs risk being returned to the owners of the home in far north McAllen. Wright adds that many of the dogs are microchipped and the society is working to locate the initial owners listed on the chip.

The dogs were discovered Saturday after a food delivery driver called police and described a horrible stench inside the home. Two people were arrested on animal cruelty charges.