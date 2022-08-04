Efforts Intensify To Reach 10 Trapped Coal Miners In Mexico

Relatives of miners who are trapped in a collapsed and flooded coal mine wait for information outside the mine in Sabinas in Mexico's Coahuila state, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The collapse occurred on 10 miners after they breached a neighboring area filled with water on Wednesday, officials said. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Monroy)

(AP) — Efforts to rescue 10 miners trapped in a collapsed and flooded coal mine in northern Mexico have intensified with hundreds of people involved in the operation.

Authorities said Thursday that the collapse occurred after the miners breached a neighboring area filled with water on Wednesday. Authorities had not reported any contact with the trapped miners since the collapse.

Undersecretary of Defense Agustín Rádiala Suástegui said Thursday the miners are trapped between two 200-foot deep mine shafts more than half flooded with water. Rescuers were working to pump water out of the flooded mine.