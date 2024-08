The dream of restoring the Willacy County Courthouse may finally be coming true. The Texas Historical Commission has awarded the county $8.7 million to begin what is planned to be a reconstruction of the 91-year-old courthouse.

The courthouse hasn’t been occupied since 2014 after persistent water leaks caused a buildup of mold. The next step for the county will be to put out bids for engineering and architectural firms that will draft the plans for refurbishing the courthouse.