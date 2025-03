There’s a new idea to help bring down grocery costs. Congressman Henry Cuellar wants the Trump Administration to allow the import of eggs from Mexico. He says, if you go across the border from his South Texas district, it costs about four-bucks for a carton of 30-eggs.

If imports are allowed, he says it would solve the domestic supply issue, caused by the bird flu. But the plan comes at a time when relations with Mexico are strained. There is a 25-percent tariff on most goods.