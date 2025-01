There’s no relief at the grocery store as an egg shortage has sent prices skyrocketing. It’s a huge deal to restaurants that rely on the poultry product. Kelsey Erickson-Streufert with the Texas Restaurant Association says their members are looking to pinch pennies any place they can to survive these price fluctuations.

Egg prices have increased nationwide by 38-percent in the last year. The price increase is linked to the ongoing bird flu outbreak.