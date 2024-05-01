Eight Deaths May Be Linked To Largest Opioid Outbreak In Decades

Austin and Travis County officials say a surge in opioid-related overdoses from a batch of illicit narcotics is suspected in the deaths of eight people since early Monday. It is the largest opioid overdose outbreak the city has seen in almost a decade.

Local police, the Austin-Travis County EMS and other agencies have responded to dozens of overdoses in persons with ages that range from the 20s to 50s. Many of the overdoses were first reported coming in the downtown area of the city.

Official says they are waiting for autopsies and toxicology tests to document that the eight deaths are drug-related. Investigators on Tuesday reported one person is charged with felony possession of a firearm in connection with the waive of overdoses and others were detained for questioning. More charges and arrests are expected as the search for the source of the drugs continues.