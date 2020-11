FBI officials and police stand outside the Mayfair Mall after a shooting, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Wauwatosa, Wis. Multiple people were shot Friday afternoon at the mall. Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride says in a statement that a suspect remains at large after the shooting at Mayfair Mall. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Police are continuing their search for the suspect who opened fire at a Wisconsin mall Friday.

Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber says they responded to Mayfair Mall Friday afternoon, but the shooter had already left the scene. They are still working to identify the gunman, who witnesses described as a white man in his 20s or 30s.

Seven adults and one teenager were injured and taken to the hospital, but it is unknown how bad they were hurt.