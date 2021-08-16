TEXAS

Eight Proposed Constitutional Amendments Will Be On November Ballot

By 13 views
0

There will be eight proposed constitutional amendments on the November ballot. Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the list Monday which includes changing eligibility requirements for judges along with giving the State Judicial Conduct Commission more power.

Another amendment lets charitable raffles be run by professional sports team associated with Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association. There’s also a proposition stopping state and local governments from preventing or limiting religious services.

Bob Dylan Sued For Alleged Sexual Abuse Of A Minor

Previous article

Haiti Feeling Impacts From Tropical Depression Grace

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS