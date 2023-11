Eight school districts across Texas are slapped with failing TEA grades. The state Education Agency’s financial accountability ratings for the 2022/23 school year were released this week.

The districts that received an “F” are Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco, Denver City, Holliday, Kenne, Matagorda, Priddy, Sunray, and Tioga ISDs. The vast majority of districts in Texas received an A grade, which is considered “superior.”