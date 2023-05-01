WORLD

‘El Chapo’ Sons Send Mexico Cartel’s Cheap Fentanyl Into US

(AP) — Prosecutors revealed in a recent indictment that while Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán serves a life sentence, his sons have steered the family business into fentanyl, establishing a network of labs churning out massive quantities of the cheap, deadly drug that they smuggle into the U.S.

The indictment unsealed April 14 in Manhattan details a generational shift. The cartel went from its first makeshift fentanyl lab to a network of labs concentrated in the northern state of Sinaloa in less than a decade.

A single cartel “cook” can press fentanyl into 100,000 counterfeit pills every day to fool Americans into thinking they’re taking Xanax, Percocet or oxycodone.

