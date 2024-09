FILE - Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande and entered the U.S. from Mexico are lined up for processing by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Sept. 23, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

An El Paso church has decided to shut down its migrant shelter. Hundreds of migrants often stayed at the Sacred Heart Church shelter on a nightly basis, but those numbers have recently decreased.

Church officials say the decline in migrant stays follows a federal executive order this summer that limited the number of people who could seek asylum. The shelter will officially close October seventh.