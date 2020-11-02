El Paso City, County Differ On COVID-19 Restrictions

The city of El Paso and El Paso County are not on the same page when it comes to COVID-19 restrictions. On Sunday, KDBC reported that after county judge Ricardo Samaniego’s Thursday declaration of a two-week stay home shut down for non-essential activity, El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said he was not consulted on the matter.

Margo says the county’s order does not supersede orders by Governor Greg Abbott. El Paso Police are not enforcing the county shutdown, but El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies and constables are.