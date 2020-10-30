El Paso County Judge Announces Two-Week Shutdown For Non-Essential Businesses

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego is ordering a two-week shutdown for non-essential businesses. County leaders said the closures are necessary because of the high number of COVID patients in local hospitals, stating that the area will run out of hospital beds if trends continue.

Businesses forced to shut down include gyms and hair salons, along with indoor dining at restaurants. Mayor Dee Margo said Samaniego did not consult with him on the shutdown order, and will not return his call. The mayor said the city must balance keeping residents safe with not destroying peoples’ livelihoods.