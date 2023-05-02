El Paso County Judge Disagrees With City Approach To Migrants

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego says he disagrees with some of the city’s policies in response to the surge of migrants. KFOX-TV reports Samaniego is opposed to enforcing a no-camping ordinance, stating that local officials would be able to work with the migrants if they could be kept in the same area.

Samaniego added that he disagrees with a state of emergency being declared in El Paso, believing that the focus should be on sheltering the migrants instead of allowing the state to send a “militia” to the city. El Paso County is not declaring state of emergency at this time.