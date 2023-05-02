TEXAS

El Paso County Judge Disagrees With City Approach To Migrants

jsalinasBy
Covered with blankets, migrants sleep on a street in downtown El Paso, Texas, Sunday, April 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego says he disagrees with some of the city’s policies in response to the surge of migrants. KFOX-TV reports Samaniego is opposed to enforcing a no-camping ordinance, stating that local officials would be able to work with the migrants if they could be kept in the same area.

Samaniego added that he disagrees with a state of emergency being declared in El Paso, believing that the focus should be on sheltering the migrants instead of allowing the state to send a “militia” to the city. El Paso County is not declaring state of emergency at this time.

