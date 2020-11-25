El Paso County To Put In Place Curfew To Help Stop Virus

(AP) — The top elected official for El Paso County, Texas, is announcing a new curfew to help combat the spread of the coronavirus, which is overrunning the area’s hospitals and funeral homes. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego says the curfew would go into effect on Wednesday and would run from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The curfew would end on Monday. Samaniego says Gov. Greg Abbott’s office has approved the curfew. Earlier Tuesday, Abbott announced the state has established a wing at an alternate care site set up in El Paso’s convention center to administer a new antibody drug that may help clear the coronavirus sooner and possibly cut hospitalizations in people with mild to moderate COVID-19.