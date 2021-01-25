El Paso Doctor Says Both COVID-19 Doses Should Come From Same Maker

An El Paso doctor says both COVID-19 doses need to be from the same maker.

KDBC reported Sunday says not to mix the Pfizer with the Moderna in different doses. His statement is in contrast to a recent update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says it’s okay to mix the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in “exceptional situations” even though the two products are not interchangeable.

Doctor Michelson says the two products use different technology and mixing them hasn’t yet been tested.