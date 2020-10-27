El Paso Health Officials Reveal Main Sources Of COVID-19 Spread

El Paso health officials reveal the main source of the area’s current COVID-19 spread. The region is currently seeing a spike in COVID-19 positive cases and hospitalizations.

On Monday, the city released data gathered by contact tracers that says there are three primary means of contracting the disease in the El Paso area. They are: going to the store, eating in restaurants and bars and crossing the border into and back from Mexico. City officials call on community members to stay home for the time being except to attend to essential necessities.