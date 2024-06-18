El Paso Judge Considers State’s Case To Close Shelter That Houses Illegals

An El Paso judge is considering whether a migrant shelter should be shut down. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton claims Annunciation House violates state law by sheltering suspected illegal immigrants and refusing to hand over records requested by the state.

A lawyer from Paxton’s office told state district Judge Francisco Dominguez on Monday that the shelter should be shut down. An attorney representing the shelter opposed the state’s arguments during the online hearing. Dominguez said he’ll make a ruling in two-weeks.