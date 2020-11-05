El Paso Mayor Headed To Runoff Election With Former Mayor

(AP) – El Paso Mayor Dee Margo has finished a distant second in a crowded mayoral race and will face a December runoff with predecessor Oscar Leeser. None of the six mayoral candidates in the border city obtained more than 50% of the vote Tuesday.

El Paso County’s unofficial results posted Wednesday show Leeser took 42% to Margo’s 24%. Leeser was mayor from 2013 through 2017 when he didn’t seek reelection. Margo took office after Leeser. El Paso is a coronavirus hotspot that has become notorious for overcrowded conditions for migrants at the border and a mass shooting at a Walmart.