El Paso Mayor Praises Federal Border Response

The mayor of El Paso is praising the federal government for its response to the end of Title 42. Mayor Oscar Leeser told CBS’s “Face the Nation” that Homeland Security and FEMA “really stepped up” to get his city the resources they need.

The mayor also said El Paso is prepared to comply with Thursday’s ruling by a federal judge that asylum seekers need a court date before being released into the community.

Leeser said Border Patrol is helping migrants properly register and move forward, which he hadn’t seen happen before.