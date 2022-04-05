El Paso Police Say 10-Year-Old Girl Tasered By Officers

A ten-year-old girl was tased by El Paso police officers last weekend. Authorities say the officers were called to the 4600 block of Atlas on Sunday for reports of a suicidal girl with a knife, but she had fled her home before they arrived. She was eventually found and chased on foot by an officer until she reportedly turned around holding a handsaw.

The girl then allegedly advanced on the officer with the handsaw and yelled at them to shoot her, at which point she was tased. The police department says the girl was taken to the hospital, where her condition is unknown.