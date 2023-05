An El Paso special ed teacher is under arrest in connection with a 2021 homicide.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Department arrested Matthew Jacob Mendoza Thursday just outside the campus of General Douglas MacArthur K-through-eight School.

According to an indictment, Mendoza is accused of using a steering wheel lock to murder Eric Hernandez on August 29th, 2021. El Paso County Jail records show Mendoza is out on 75-thousand-dollar-bond.