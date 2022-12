Migrants wait to get into a U.S. government bus after crossing the border from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, to El Paso, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. According to the Ciudad Juarez Human Rights Office, hundreds of mostly Central American migrants arrived in buses and crossed the border to seek asylum in the US, after spending the night in shelters. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

Migrants wait to get into a U.S. government bus after crossing the border from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, to El Paso, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. According to the Ciudad Juarez Human Rights Office, hundreds of mostly Central American migrants arrived in buses and crossed the border to seek asylum in the US, after spending the night in shelters. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

El Paso officials will begin sending migrants to cities with major airport hubs, including Dallas and Houston. The border city is looking for ways to relieve pressure on charities that have been providing aid to the thousands of illegal immigrants who are surging in from Mexico.

Mayor Oscar Leeser says they’re seeing 25-hundred people a day enter El Paso. The city is also planning to send migrants to Phoenix and Denver so that they can be flown elsewhere across the country.