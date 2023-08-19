El Paso Violent Crime Decreases By 30-Percent

Officials in El Paso are crediting a four-week law enforcement task force for a decrease in violent crime in the city.

Interim El Paso Police Chief Peter Pacillas said on Friday there was a 30-percent decrease in non-violent crime during the Violent Crime Suppression Task Force operation.

Pacillas said more than 100 arrests were made during the operation, which took place on eleven weekend days from July 21st to August 12th. The task force was made up of officers and agents from the El Paso Police Department, FBI El Paso, Texas Department of Public Safety and the U.S. Army’s Fort Bliss Criminal Investigation Division.