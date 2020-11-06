El Pasoans Asked To Stay Home And Stop Gathering As Virus Surges

Mayor Dee Margo is asking El Pasoans to stay home and socially distance as COVID-19 cases surge in the area. In a news conference Thursday, the mayor said significant spread is coming from family and non-family gatherings as almost two-thousand cases were reported Thursday.

Margo warned that large-scale retailers including Walmart, Target, and Home Depot have also become a hotspot for virus spread. The mayor said he has reached out to the stores’ corporate offices to ask that they limit occupancies.