El Pasoans Asked To Stay Home And Stop Gathering As Virus Surges

Mayor Dee Margo is asking El Pasoans to stay home and socially distance as COVID-19 cases surge in the area. In a news conference Thursday, the mayor said significant spread is coming from family and non-family gatherings as almost two-thousand cases were reported Thursday.

Margo warned that large-scale retailers including Walmart, Target, and Home Depot have also become a hotspot for virus spread. The mayor said he has reached out to the stores’ corporate offices to ask that they limit occupancies.

Pharr To Offer Amnesty Period For Failure To Appear Warrants

