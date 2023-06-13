Elderly Brownsville Man Struck And Killed In Crosswalk

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An elderly Brownsville man was killed after being hit by a pickup truck at an intersection near the Mitte Cultural District Tuesday morning.

Police say 81-year-old Roberto Recio was crossing in the crosswalk at Palm Boulevard and Jefferson Street a little after 6 a.m. when he was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado that was turning onto Jefferson from Palm.

The driver stayed at the scene. Officers determined the driver was not intoxicated, but because Recio was in the crosswalk, police are continuing to investigate.