Congressman Sylvester Turner of Texas is dead. The Houston-area representative replaced Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee after her death last year. He’s also the former Mayor of Houston.

The current mayor, John Whitmire, called him “a remarkable public servant who impacted millions of people. He rose from poverty, but never forgot where he came from.” Turner was diagnosed with cancer back in 2022 but had since recovered. He was 70-years old.