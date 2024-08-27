Election 2024 Latest: Harris Ad Focuses On Housing; Former Democratic Congresswoman Endorses Trump

Meanwhile, former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has endorsed Trumps presidential bid, furthering her shift away from the party she sought to represent four years ago and linking herself to the GOP nominee’s critiques of Harris and the chaotic Afghanistan War withdrawal.

Here’s the Latest:

Harris campaign releases a new ad to highlight plans to build 3 million homes and reduce inflation

Vice President Kamala Harris has a new advertising push to draw attention to her plan to build 3 million new homes over four years, a move designed to contain inflationary pressures that also draws a sharp contrast to Republican Donald Trump’s approach.

Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, highlights her plan in a new minute-long ad that uses her personal experience, growing up in rental housing while her mother had saved for a decade before she could buy a home. The ad targets voters in the swing states including Arizona and Nevada. Campaign surrogates are also holding 20 events this week focused on housing issues.

In addition to increasing home construction, Harris is proposing the government provide as much as $25,000 in assistance to first-time buyers. That message could carry weight at this moment as housing costs have kept upward pressure on the consumer price index.

Democrats sue to block Georgia rules that they warn will block finalization of election results

The state and national Democratic parties have sued to block two recent rules adopted by Georgia’s State Election Board that could be used by county officials who want to refuse to certify an election, potentially causing delays in finalizing the state’s results.

The lawsuit, filed Monday before a state judge in Atlanta, argues the rules violate a state law that makes certification a mandatory duty. The suit asks the judge to find the rules are invalid because the State Election Board, now dominated by allies of former President Donald Trump, is exceeding its legal authority.

The actions of the board alarm Democrats and voting rights activists, playing out against Georgia’s background of partisan struggle over voting procedures that predates even the 2020 presidential election. It’s a battle in yet another state over what had long been an administrative afterthought, state and local boards certifying results.