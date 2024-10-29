Election Day Just A Week Away

FILE - This combination of images shows Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris respectively. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, left, Matt Rourke, File)

Election Day is just a week away as the candidates make their final pitches to voters. Vice President Harris will deliver a closing argument speech in Washington, DC at the same location where former President Trump spoke on January 6th, 2021 just ahead of the Capitol riot.

Trump will travel to Pennsylvania for a rally tonight after giving remarks at Mar-a-Lago this morning. His running mate JD Vance will appear at multiple events in Michigan, while Harris’ running mate Tim Walz will campaign in Georgia.