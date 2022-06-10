Election Day Tomorrow For Municipal Runoff Races In Hidalgo County

Tomorrow is an election day in Hidalgo County. Voters will return to the polls for the municipal runoff elections. There’s a mayoral runoff in Mission between first-term Mayor Armando O’cana and former city councilwoman Norie Gonzalez Garza. And for Place 1 on the Mission City Council, Councilwoman Jessica Ortega is facing a challenge from Moises Iglesias.

In Palmview, voters will choose their mayor – either incumbent Ric Villareal or former councilwoman Linda Sarabia. Polls are open tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, early voting ends today for the municipal runoff elections in Cameron County. Highlighting the ballot are two races for the Harlingen City Commission. In District 1, Ford Kinsley is battling incumbent Richard Uribe. In District 2, voters will elect a new councilman – either Ernesto Cisneros or Daniel Nemecio.

Runoff election day in Cameron County is next Tuesday. That is also the date for the special election for Congressional District 34 – the seat vacated by Filemon Vela.

Democrats will decide between Dan Sanchez and Rene Coronado. Republicans will choose between Mayra Flores and Juana Cantu-Cabrera.