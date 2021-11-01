Election Day Tuesday For Mayoral, City Commission Candidates, And Proposed Amendments To The Texas Constitution

It’s election day Tuesday with a half-dozen Valley cities holding their municipal elections, and the state holding its Constitutional Amendment election.

Mayoral and city commission elections are being held in Edinburg and Edcouch while city commission candidates only are on ballots in Alamo, Donna, La Joya, and Los Fresnos.

Edinburg residents will also decide on a city charter amendment allowing the city council to vote to suspend a felony-indicted elected official.

Elsewhere, voters in Penitas will decide whether to keep paying a tax to maintain the Crime Control and Prevention District. The Point Isabel school district is proposing three bond issues totaling $42.5 million for additional school and athletic facilities.

Also, there are two propositions for Cameron County voters. One calls for the creation of the county’s first drainage district. Another would fund a multi-use arena through the existing hotel occupancy and vehicle rental taxes.

Statewide, 8 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution are on the ballot. Poll are open from 7 a.m. til 7 p.m.