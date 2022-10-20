Election Deniers Could Make Deep Changes To Arizona Voting

FILE - Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake arrives to a rally with former President Donald Trump on Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. The Republicans running for Arizona's three top statewide offices have said they would not have signed off on the presidential results if they had held office in 2020 and have signaled that they want to overhaul the battleground state's elections.(AP Photo/Matt York, File)

FILE - Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake arrives to a rally with former President Donald Trump on Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. The Republicans running for Arizona's three top statewide offices have said they would not have signed off on the presidential results if they had held office in 2020 and have signaled that they want to overhaul the battleground state's elections.(AP Photo/Matt York, File)

(AP) — The Republicans running for Arizona’s three top statewide offices have said they would not have signed off on the presidential results if they had held office in 2020. They’ve also signaled that they want to overhaul the battleground state’s elections.

Election experts say any one of the candidates running for governor, secretary of state or attorney general, if they win in November, could try to tilt the 2024 election toward former President Donald Trump if he runs again for president. That could happen through a refusal to certify an election he loses or through pre-emptive changes to the election process that could make it less likely for a Democrat to win.