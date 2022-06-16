Election Deniers Quiet On Fraud Claims After Primary Wins

Dozens of Republican candidates who sought Donald Trump’s endorsement have spent months parroting the former president’s baseless claims of 2020 election fraud. But they’ve been quiet about any such concerns when declaring victory in their own primary elections this spring in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and elsewhere.
Such inconsistency has become a hallmark of so-called election deniers in Republican primary contests across key political battleground states.
In Nevada on Tuesday, Republican secretary of state candidate Jim Marchant was one of several election deniers who secured places on the November ballot without questioning the legitimacy of the results in their own races.