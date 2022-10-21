Election Fraud Case Against Florida Defendant Dismissed

(AP)–One of 20 people arrested with fanfare under an election fraud program launched by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has had his case dismissed by a Miami judge.

Those arrested had voted in 2020, the first election cycle since a state constitutional amendment that allowed many felons to have their voting rights automatically restored, except for those convicted of murder and felony sexual assault.

Court records show Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Milton Hirsch agreed Friday that Robert Lee Wood should not be prosecuted under the election integrity initiative because it did not involve multiple jurisdictions in Florida as required under the Office of Statewide Prosecution.