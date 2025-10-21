Groups representing election officials from across Texas are asking the state to stop the rollout of its updated voter registration system.

The groups sent a letter on Friday to Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson. County election officials statewide say problems started in July when the state overhauled its voter registration system, known as TEAM.

A backlog of tens of thousands of voter registration applications resulted, though that’s mostly been cleared up. Election officials say problems with TEAM were affecting their efforts to prepare for next month’s constitutional amendment election.