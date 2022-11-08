Election Scrutiny High, But No Big Hitches As Voting Begins

Voters line up to cast their ballots in the midterm election at the Aspray Boat House in Warwick, R.I., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

(AP)–Final voting began without major hitches Tuesday in midterm elections under intense scrutiny after two years of false claims and conspiracy theories about how ballots are cast and counted.

Since the last nationwide election two years ago, former President Donald Trump and his allies have succeeded in sowing wide distrust about voting by promoting false claims of widespread fraud.

Despite voters and officials being on edge, there were no big problems reported early in the day, though there were hiccups with tabulation machines and late-arriving workers in some places, which is typical on any Election Day.