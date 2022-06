A video showing Eric Herschmann, former White House attorney, plays as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

A veteran Republican elections attorney says the Trump campaign didn’t make its case in dozens of voter fraud cases after the 2020 election.

During a hearing of the January 6th House committee, Ben Ginsberg said the presidential election “was not close.”

Now-former President Trump started making claims about widespread voter fraud during a speech from the White House on election night. He also declared victory as vote tallies were still coming in.