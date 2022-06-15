Electronic-Sniffing Dog Helps In Pedophilia Arrest

This May 2022 handout photo released by Operation Underground Railroad shows Hidu, an electronics detection dog, trained to sniff out a certain chemical used in the manufacture of small memory devices like flash drives, in Indianapolis, Indiana. The anti-sex-trafficking group loaned Hidu to help Mexico City prosecutors search the apartment of a suspected Dutch child pornography promotor arrested in early June. Hidu sniffed out a hidden cell phone and hard drives that authorities said were filled with child porn images. (Operation Underground Railroad via AP)

(AP) — An unusual alliance of international activist groups, Mexican prosecutors and a dog trained to sniff out memory devices joined forces this month to catch a high-profile suspected pedophile in Mexico City.

A Netherlands-based group that fights human trafficking tipped off activists at the U.S.-based Operation Underground Railroad that a Dutch man who openly advocated sex with children had gone to Mexico after fleeing pending court cases in the Netherlands.

With their help, prosecutors in Mexico City tracked down Jason Maatman and used a sniffer dog flown in from the U.S. to locate memory devices allegedly holding pornographic images.