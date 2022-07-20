Elevator Project In Old Jerusalem Leads To Surprising Finds

The site of a Jewish ritual bath or mikveh, left, discovered near the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem, Sunday, July 17, 2022. An excavation to build an accessible elevator from the Jewish Quarter to the Western Wall near the Temple Mount by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem's Institute of Archaeology has unearthed the mikveh that dates back to the 1st Century CE. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

(AP) — A project that aims to increase access for disabled people to Jerusalem’s Western Wall has turned into an extensive archaeological excavation into the city’s history.

Archaeologists from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem say that among the finds is an ornate first-century villa with its own attached ritual bath footsteps from where the biblical Temple stood, Ottoman pipes built into a 2,000-year-old aqueduct that supplied the city with water; early Islamic oil lamps; and bricks stamped with the name of a late Roman legion.

Salvage excavations have gone on for years, and the elevators are only expected to be brought online in 2025.